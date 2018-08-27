PostCoin (POST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $369.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. PostCoin has a market cap of $114,201.00 and $369.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019112 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006353 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011041 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000177 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

POST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

