PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $15.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $327,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 68.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,256,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,631 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $85,777,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $46,290,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $110.62 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

