Premier Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in Edison International (EIX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 72.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for about 4.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Boston Partners raised its stake in Edison International by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,929,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,042 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,694,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,763,006,000 after acquiring an additional 947,981 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Edison International by 4,900.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 705,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 691,211 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Edison International by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 905,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,631,000 after acquiring an additional 640,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $67.65 on Monday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.