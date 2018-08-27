Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $174,027,000 after buying an additional 3,129,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $315,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751,306 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $453,279,000 after buying an additional 1,501,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

AMAT opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

