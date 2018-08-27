Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PE. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

PE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

PE opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $467.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.02 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 5.25%. equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Mike Hinson sold 13,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $383,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,245,280 in the last ninety days. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.