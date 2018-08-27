Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,112 Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SemGroup in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SemGroup by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SemGroup by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

NYSE:SEMG opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.90. SemGroup Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. SemGroup’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that SemGroup Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -787.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEMG shares. ValuEngine cut SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.95 to $20.20 in a report on Sunday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SemGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial cut SemGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

