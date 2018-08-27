Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 13,804 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In other news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $786,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $81.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

