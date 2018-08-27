Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 217.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 44,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 646,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,125,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $130.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

