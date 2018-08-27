Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 613 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 10.2% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 6.6% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock opened at $207.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $196.89 and a 12 month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

