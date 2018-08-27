Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holdings Raised by Arbor Wealth Management LLC

Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.8% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,567,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,150,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,599,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,408 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,205,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,922,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,777 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,011 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,791. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $83.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

