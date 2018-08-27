Profile Utility Token (PUT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $775,363.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025896 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004684 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00231248 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001864 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00060000 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005860 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, Allcoin, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

