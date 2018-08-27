Profire Energy (PFIE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

News headlines about Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Profire Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5134481424446 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PFIE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on Profire Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Profire Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,372. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. equities analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $16,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $10,156,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

