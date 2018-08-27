Progressive Corp (PGR) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,013 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $715,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,022,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,233,000 after buying an additional 53,403 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $5,670,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $83,910,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $66.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,837,205. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Argus upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Progressive to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

