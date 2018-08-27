Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $76,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $79,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 1,900 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $138,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,556,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.