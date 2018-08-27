Provident Financial Services (PFS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Provident Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.8473589220951 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFS. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $100,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Dunigan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,563.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $73,948. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

