Public Storage (PSA) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,896,000 after buying an additional 58,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,583,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 44,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $213.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a one year low of $180.48 and a one year high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

