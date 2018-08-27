Pulse Price Up 11.4% This Week (PULSE)

Pulse (CURRENCY:PULSE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Pulse has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One Pulse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Pulse has a total market cap of $65,141.00 and $0.00 worth of Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pulse alerts:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

About Pulse

Pulse (CRYPTO:PULSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Pulse’s total supply is 14,298,972 coins. Pulse’s official Twitter account is @PulseCrypto. The official website for Pulse is pulseproject.pw.

Buying and Selling Pulse

Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.