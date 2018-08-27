Pundi X (NPXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.70 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $182.99 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns and Tokenomy. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000356 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00291044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00164542 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038590 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 280,755,195,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,726,786,717 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Coinnest, Tidex, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Coinrail, Indodax, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

