Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for EXACT Sciences Co. Issued By Leerink Swann (EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for EXACT Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $70.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.79. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $846,987. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 160.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $240,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

