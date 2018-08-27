Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PDM. DA Davidson raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $19.98 on Monday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $129.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,262,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,750,000 after acquiring an additional 469,444 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,513,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,830,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,610,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.