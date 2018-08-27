QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 55,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.3% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 169,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 100,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,265.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Summit Insights raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

