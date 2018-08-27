QUALCOMM (QCOM) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen raised QUALCOMM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 19.06% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $44,617.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock worth $159,760 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 532.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 285,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 240,753 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 170.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,414 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 101,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

