Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $260,000 in Univar Inc (UNVR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Univar by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Univar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Univar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Univar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar alerts:

Univar stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.