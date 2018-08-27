Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECD. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tech Data by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tech Data in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in Tech Data by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Tech Data by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tech Data in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $86.55 on Monday. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

