Quidel Co. (QDEL) Director Sells $1,120,620.06 in Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 16,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,120,620.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,599.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,149. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,000.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million. analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,991,000 after purchasing an additional 370,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,144,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quidel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

