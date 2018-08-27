Quotient Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (XQN)

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Quotient has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quotient coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Quotient has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004616 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00242444 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 118% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008005 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Quotient Profile

Quotient (CRYPTO:XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quotient

Quotient can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

