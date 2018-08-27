Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Snap Inc (SNAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Snap by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.63 on Monday. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -2.73.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lara Sweet sold 10,268 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $135,332.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 620,358 shares in the company, valued at $8,176,318.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 8,919 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $117,552.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,250,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,496.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,994,749 shares of company stock worth $35,836,680 over the last 90 days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Snap to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

