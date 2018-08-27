Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 89,452 Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $552,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,894,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,120,000 after purchasing an additional 999,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 108,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEP. ValuEngine cut Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Enbridge Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.29 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Enbridge Energy Partners stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Enbridge Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Enbridge Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.