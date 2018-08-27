RE Advisers Corp Sells 325,000 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

RE Advisers Corp cut its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries accounts for approximately 1.9% of RE Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $118,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 10.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 548,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after acquiring an additional 52,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 394,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 22.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

DY stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes purchased 2,000 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.81 per share, with a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

