Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Denbury Resources (DNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR):

8/23/2018 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2018 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/20/2018 – Denbury Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KLR Group. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

8/1/2018 – Denbury Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $4.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/20/2018 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “With its unique profile, compelling economics and unmatched infrastructure, Denbury Resources’ is positioned well to deliver long-term sustainable growth. We appreciate the company’s cost-reduction initiatives. Moreover, Denbury’s niche, highly specialized strategy to increase oil recovery from mature depleted oil fields through tertiary CO2 flooding will help it grow in the future. Denbury estimated capital expenditure in the range of $300-$325 million, skyrocketed 38% from prior year. This higher spending could support the firms higher expected production. The company expects 2018 production in the range of 60,000-64,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), up roughly 3% year over year. The improving oil price environment is expected to result in increase in top-line and bottomline.”

7/16/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2018 – Denbury Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Denbury Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2018 – Denbury Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE DNR opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 3.22. Denbury Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. equities research analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 459,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,352.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Denbury Resources by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 888,111 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

