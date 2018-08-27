Redfin Corp (RDFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.12 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.55.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -97.95. Redfin has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $134,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,560 shares of company stock worth $1,533,711. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Redfin by 52.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Redfin by 26.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Redfin by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 18.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

