Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 3,359 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,359 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $65.11 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $69.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,573,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $584,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023,406 shares of company stock valued at $585,904,060 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $82.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays set a $77.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

