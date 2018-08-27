Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $249,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 184,050 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,626,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,039,347 shares of company stock valued at $480,381,448. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 299.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.87 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

