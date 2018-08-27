Regal Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $332.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In related news, insider Jody L. Bilney sold 27,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $8,415,698.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,176.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,068 shares of company stock worth $33,185,697. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.56.

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

