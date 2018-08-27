Regency Mines (RGM) Trading 10.5% Higher

Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 9,685,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 509% from the average session volume of 1,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Regency Mines Company Profile (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.