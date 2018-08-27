Resonant (RESN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resonant earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.8444607498361 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Resonant alerts:

RESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Thursday, May 10th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Resonant in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on Resonant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RESN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,483. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 83.23% and a negative net margin of 4,330.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. equities analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Fox bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Killian sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $28,505.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,377.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $89,297 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, engages in the development of filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.