Reviewing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) & Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALBO) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -137.32% -369.13% -37.66% Albireo Pharma N/A -25.23% -19.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 1 1 3 0 2.40 Albireo Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 135.86%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus price target of $65.25, suggesting a potential upside of 104.35%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Albireo Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and Albireo Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $90.33 million 12.23 -$129.05 million ($1.27) -8.21 Albireo Pharma N/A N/A -$24.41 million ($3.15) -10.14

Albireo Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 that is in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The company has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases. The company also develops Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases, as well as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and A3384 for the treatment of bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.