Reviewing SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) and Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

SOUTH32 Ltd/S (NYSE: HBM) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SOUTH32 Ltd/S and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOUTH32 Ltd/S 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hudbay Minerals 0 4 5 0 2.56

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $9.58, indicating a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than SOUTH32 Ltd/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOUTH32 Ltd/S and Hudbay Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOUTH32 Ltd/S $6.95 billion 1.84 $1.23 billion $1.08 11.64 Hudbay Minerals $1.36 billion 0.94 $163.89 million $0.57 8.60

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hudbay Minerals. Hudbay Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOUTH32 Ltd/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SOUTH32 Ltd/S and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOUTH32 Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals 13.40% 8.66% 3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Hudbay Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats SOUTH32 Ltd/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

