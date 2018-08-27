Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rexford Industrial Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.9379154960201 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR opened at $32.04 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.20). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Richard S. Ziman sold 102,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $3,195,986.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.