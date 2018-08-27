Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Erie Indemnity Company Class A worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERIE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 52-week low of $106.63 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.02 million. analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 8th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s payout ratio is 85.06%.

In other news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,178 shares in the company, valued at $355,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy G. Necastro purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.89 per share, with a total value of $198,229.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,688.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $328,056. Company insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

