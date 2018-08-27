Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Servicemaster Global worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SERV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,789,000 after purchasing an additional 83,209 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,583,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,929,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 4,068.3% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,139,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter worth $44,519,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of SERV opened at $60.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.00 million. analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

