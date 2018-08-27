Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Ingevity worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 961.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,735.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $211,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT opened at $100.42 on Monday. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Ingevity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

