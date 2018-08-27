Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. RA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,195,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,165 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,708,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 659,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -11.19. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.