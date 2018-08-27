Richardson Electronics (RELL) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News stories about Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Richardson Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 41.0977378314214 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 8,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,953. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.64 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

In related news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,774 shares of company stock worth $156,559. 35.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.