Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.9396121760382 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $39.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

RBA opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $506,297.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,270.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $879,055. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

