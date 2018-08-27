Riverview Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (RIVE)

Riverview Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:RIVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

RIVE remained flat at $$13.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,528. Riverview Financial has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and government entities in the United States. It accepts interest bearing deposits, such as money market accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and noninterest bearing and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

