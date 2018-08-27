Robecosam AG Has $43.04 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Robecosam AG raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $43,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.34.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

