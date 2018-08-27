Robert W. Baird Raises EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Price Target to $74.00

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on EXACT Sciences from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of EXAS opened at $70.51 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 70.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 38.5% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 415,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 115,507 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $8,969,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

