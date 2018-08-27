Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.08.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 184,050 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $2,626,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,039,347 shares of company stock worth $480,381,448. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

