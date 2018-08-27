Rosetta Genomics (ROSG) vs. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Head to Head Review

Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ: ALNY) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Rosetta Genomics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rosetta Genomics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rosetta Genomics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 2 2 16 0 2.70

Rosetta Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $0.02, suggesting a potential downside of 95.35%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $143.95, suggesting a potential upside of 27.85%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rosetta Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -533.52% -38.09% -33.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Rosetta Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rosetta Genomics and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rosetta Genomics $9.23 million 0.28 -$16.23 million N/A N/A Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $89.91 million 126.06 -$490.87 million ($5.42) -20.77

Rosetta Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats Rosetta Genomics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests. It also provides UroVysion, a urine-based Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) assay that is intended for use in conjunction with and not in lieu of current standard diagnostic procedures, as an aid for initial diagnosis of bladder carcinoma in patients with hematuria and subsequent monitoring for tumor recurrence in patients previously diagnosed with bladder cancer; and ERG/PTEN, which are FISH-based prognostic tests in prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers ALK/ROS1 that are FISH-based predictive tests indicated for patients who are diagnosed with late stage lung cancer; and PCR gene mutation analysis for bladder, lung, colon, and melanoma patients. The company provides its diagnostic solutions for oncologists, urologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists, and other specialists to facilitate them in serving their patients. It has a license agreement with Max Planck Innovation GmbH for the rights to its proprietary microRNAs for diagnostics and research purposes. The company also has a collaboration agreement with Meir Medical Center to develop a microRNA classifier relating to patients with non-small cell lung cancer considered for treatment with immuno oncology drugs. Rosetta Genomics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its clinical programs also include ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR, which is in the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; Lumasiran (ALN-GO1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; and Cemdisiran (ALN-CC5), which is in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases. The company has strategic alliances primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc; and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

